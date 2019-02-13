Spurs boss Pochettino besotted by major £35million Arsenal target

Tottenham will launch a summer assault to try and land an Inter Milan star heavily linked with Arsenal in January, according to a report.

The Gunners made moves late in the transfer window to try and secure the signing of the Croatia international, but ultimately failed to get a deal over the line.

The former Wolfsburg man was enquired about and reportedly even handed in a transfer request, but the deal came unstuck because while Arsenal only want a loan, Inter want permanent cash – something Arsenal were unwilling to give.

It was claimed that the Gunners wanted the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase in the summer, however the Serie A side were not happy with that arrangement as they needed the funds to source a replacement.

Now though, a report from Italian paper Tuttosport (via Football Italia) states that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino ‘fell in love’ with Perisic during their Champions League group stage meetings.

It adds that Tottenham made advances for the 30-year-old during January and will return in the summer, with the possibility of Moussa Sissoko and/or Serge Aurier being included in a deal.

Perisic has gone about rebuilding bridges with Inter since January, but he is still expected to leave in the summer, the report states.

