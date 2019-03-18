Spurs boss Pochettino drops hint over next job amid Man Utd links

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino does not believe that he has missed his opportunity to manage Real Madrid.

Pochettino continues to be linked with the Manchester United job, with the Red Devils still yet to make a statement on the future of caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There were also several reports suggesting Los Blancos were keen on the Argentine, however a return to the Bernabeu for Zinedine Zidane poured cold water on that for the time being.

Pochettino did sign a new long-term contract with Tottenham last year, but dropped a hint about the possibility of managing Real in the future.

“I don’t have the feeling of having missed the Madrid train,” he told reporters at the Mediterranean International Cup.

“I don’t look at things long-term. I am happy and I have a contract for another four seasons.”

Asked whether he had been approached by Madrid before they sacked Solari, Pochettino responded: “Did they call me? You are trying to get me into trouble.

“There are always rumours, not only about myself but about other players and coaches, but 90 per cent of them are fake.”

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!