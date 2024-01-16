Joao Gomes of Wolves is being linked with a move to Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano believes Tottenham could wait for the last few days of the transfer window to try and bring in a new midfielder after rating their chances of signing both Wolves star Joao Gomes and wantaway Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has acted quickly to strengthen his squad with Timo Werner joining from RB Leipzig on loan with a view to a permanent €20m (£15.5m) move and Radu Dragusin signing in a near €30m (£25.8m) transfer from Genoa. The pair both made their debuts on Sunday as Tottenham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

With a new defender and a new striker brought in to bolster their squad, Postecoglou has addressed his two biggest concerns already. Obviously, though, a Premier League manager is never quite entirely happy with his squad and the Aussie still has hopes to further bolster his ranks before the January window shuts.

Further down the line, Tottenham are also considering another defensive addition too, with a Sky Sports reporter revealing all about Spurs’ chances of signing a talented Premier League captain on a free transfer.

More immediately, Spurs could also look to look to bolster their midfield this month before the window shuts after two absences due to the African Cup of Nations – in Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma – left Postecoglou without his first-choice midfield pairing.

Postecoglou does have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentacur as options, but he’s believed to be in the market for another option, especially with Danish star Hojbjerg made available for transfer and not seen as having a long-term future at N17.

To that end, Spurs have been strongly linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in recent weeks.

Tottenham look to Wolves star and unwanted Man City man

However, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has made clear his wish to retain Gallagher’s services and it would take a bid in excess of £50m for Chelsea to consider parting ways with the 11-times capped England midfielder.

As a result, Tottenham look unlikely to pursue his signing this month, unless Chelsea make a change of heart, and leading Postecoglou to pursue other options instead.

Indeed, reports over the last few days have suggested they are also considering a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who is enjoying an excellent season under Gary O’Neil.

According to reports in his native Brazil, Tottenham are ‘firm admirers’ of the 22-year-old, who moved to Molineux in a €18.7m move from Flamengo last January.

Having made 20 appearances this season, Gomes has been a key figure in the Wolves midfield with his tireless running and ball-winning abilities making him a big hit with supporters.

And with Spurs reportedly set to make a £30m offer in the next few days, trusted reporter Romano has rated their chances of a deal, while also mulling over alternative interest in wantaway Man City star Kalvin Phillips.

However, while in conversation with Givemesport, Romano has indicated that a move for either player may have to wait until the final days of the transfer window as Tottenham wait for a number of midfield dominos to fall into place.

Romano rates chances of Spurs signing midfield pair

One thing Romano does not expect to happen, though, is a Spurs move for Gallagher, with Tottenham very seriously looking at other options but also being prepared to bide their time.

“I think they can look at alternatives to Gallagher, but I’m unsure if it will be one of them [Gomes or Phillips]. Maybe a young player in that position could be a solution for Tottenham. But they’re not desperate for that, so I think it’s not imminent.

“They will take some time; they needed a defender and a striker, and now they will wait a bit for the market for the domino effect on midfielders around Europe to see if there will be some opportunity. That’s probably with a good formula and not spending a crazy amount of money on the midfielder.

“I think this could be the strategy at Tottenham rather than going big on a super important midfielder like Gallagher.”

With Spurs ready to wait patiently to strike a deal – and a late window raid could yet be on the cards – the club will instead turn their focus to offloading the players who no longer figure in their plans.

And next to leave will be unwanted left-back Sergio Reguilon, who was recently sent back to the club by Manchester United after a loan spell.

Now the player is set to transfer across London, making a temporary move to Brentford, who are looking for cover for the injured Rico Henry.

Spurs could also see another player move on in the form of Ryan Sessegnon, who has surprisingly been linked with a move to a big six rival.

