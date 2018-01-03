Spurs, Chelsea fly to Italy to open talks over top €40m Serie A star

London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea are set to compete over a €40m-rated Fiorentina star, a report claims.

According to Calciomercato.com, the London duo are set to fly to Italy in order to make a January bid for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.

The Italian starlet is the son of Calcio legend Enrico Chiesa, and is widely regarded as one of the most talented wingers in Serie A.

The 20-year-old has a combined eight goals and assists so far in 20 appearances in all competitions this season for La Viola, and Italian outlet Tuttosport claim he has a €40million price-tag.

Napoli and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Chiesa, and interest from the Premier League could push the Serie A giants to open transfer talks with Fiorentina in the January window.

Chiesa recently signed a new deal with Fiorentina which will keep him at the Stadio Artemi Franchi until 2022, unless a January deal is agreed of course.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline.