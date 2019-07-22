Spurs close in on €70m Man Utd target as Fekir saga is finally put to bed

Spurs have moved closer to the signing of Giovani Lo Celso as Nabil Fekir has landed in Sevilla to sign for Real Betis as his replacement.

The Argentina international is reportedly a major target for Mauricio Pochettino this summer amid doubts over Christian Eriksen’s future, while Manchester United have also been linked with a move.

It was initially claimed that Tottenham were put off by Lo Celso’s £60m price tag, but a recently suggested that the north London club have bid £61m to get their man after hearing of interest form Bayern Munich

The 23-year-old is said to have already told Betis that he wants to join Spurs, and now the transfer has seemingly taken a step closer to completion.

That is because Betis’ replacement – Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir – has landed in Seville to take a medical ahead of joining on a permanent deal.

Reports claim that a fee between €20-25m has been agreed for the France international, who has been strongly linked with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal.

It is expected that Lo Celso will now follow out of the exit door as both occupy the same position, with it being suggested that Spurs will sign him for in excess of €70m, just months after he joined Betis for €22m from Paris Saint-Germain.

