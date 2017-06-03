Spurs could get full £30m back as new Sissoko suitor enters hunt

Tottenham’s hopes of getting their money back on transfer flop Moussa Sissoko have been handed a significant boost after a Chinese Super League side entered the race to sign him.

The France midfielder has proved a major disappointment at White Hart Lane after arriving in a £30million deal from Newcastle last summer, having made just eight league starts and being branded as Spurs’ worst signing of the Premier League era in this feature we ran last month.

Despite that, a number of clubs have been credited with an interest in Sissoko, with Marseille and Everton both seemingly keen.

However, they would reportedly only be prepared to do a deal at nearer the £20million mark – with the player urging Tottenham not to demand unreasonable money for him this summer.

Tottenham were on Friday named as the Premier League’s most prudent club, having only spent a net outlay of £1million on players over the last five years.

And their hopes of getting their money back on Sissoko appear to have been given a major fillip amid claims an unnamed Chinese Super League side has contacted Tottenham over a proposed deal.

Furthermore, the report in the Gambling Times, suggests the club are prepared to spend £30million to land the player, ensuring Tottenham get a full ‘refund’ on their investment.

Speaking about his future earlier this week, Sissoko said: “You can never be sure of anything.

“Once again, what I want is for everything to be clear. If the manager is no longer counting on me, if he thinks that other players are better, then he should say it.

“The idea is to be clear very early to allow, if I need to leave, for my agent to do good work… Even if everyone knows that I prefer England, I have never closed the door to any league.

“I want a completely honest conversation to see what they plan to do, what they are seeing in terms of my future. From that moment on, everything will be clearer in my head.”