Spurs dealt blow as move for former Liverpool man ruled out

Tottenham will have to deal with further transfer market frustration after it emerged that AC Milan will not sell Suso.

Spurs had been targeting the former Liverpool winger, who has thrived since moving to Italy.

However, Tuttomercato claim that Milan are resolved to holding onto the Spaniard after rejecting a £20million approach from the Premier League title-hopefuls.

Suso took a while to get going at Milan, but enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, scoring seven goals.

Milan, though, backed by new Chinese owners, are determined to rebuild their former strength and see the 23-year-old as a key player.

They have already added Lucas Biglia, Frank Kessie, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci to their squad this summer, as well as tying Antonio Donnarumma down to a new long-term deal.