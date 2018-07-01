Spurs dealt blow as star forward set to miss first month of season

Tottenham will be without Heung-Min Son for the first month of next season as the winger will compete in the 2018 Asian games.

Son impressed for South Korea at the World Cup, but their group-stage exit means that Son has still not earned exemption for military service.

Son would have to either reach the World Cup semi-finals or win the Asian Games in order to be exempt from the forced military service. He has therefore taken the decision to go to the tournament, which ends on September 1.

Son has confirmed to journalists that he has already spoken to Tottenham and cleared the decision.

The forward is unlikely to be available for selection until mid-September, a month into the new league season.

Some of you didn't even know that Heung-Min Son has to spend 2 years in Korea Military Service unless 1. Korea place 4th in World Cup (no chance)

2. Getting gold medal in Asian Games this August 2018 (There's also Japan and Iran)

3. Getting at least one medal in Olympics — 🍒♥️✨ (@firmihoe) June 27, 2018

