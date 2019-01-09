Spurs dealt yet another stadium blow ahead of huge Dortmund clash

Tottenham have announced they will continue to play home matches at Wembley this month and next month while work continues on their new stadium.

Spurs’ Premier League home games with Watford, Newcastle and Leicester will all be at the national stadium as the finishing touches are put on their new 62,000-seater home.

The Champions League last-16 home leg with Borussia Dortmund on February 13 will also be at Wembley.

Chairman Daniel Levy has apologised to fans and hopes to provide a further update in the next few weeks.

The club, who have also said a potential FA Cup fifth-round home draw would be at the national stadium, are working with contractors and Haringey Council to determine a schedule for further testing and sign-offs, including the official test events.

They are confident that they will move into their own ground this season, with the home game against Crystal Palace in the middle of March a potential date.

Levy said: “I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

“The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional match-day experience for everyone.

“We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”

Spurs were originally due to move into their new home for the start of the new season before putting that back to September.

They have an agreement with Wembley to stay there for the rest of the campaign if necessary.