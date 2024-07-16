Leeds target Oliver Skipp is not keen on dropping to the Championship

Leeds United look set to miss out on Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp with the player a target for several Premier League clubs this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Championship side are known to be interested in Skipp as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season after losing Archie Gray to the north London club this summer.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is a big admirer of the player, having previously worked with the England Under-21 international during his time in charge of Norwich.

DON’T MISS: Jonathan David profile: Man Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea all in contention for absolute bargain

The Elland Road outfit are in the market for midfield reinforcements in this summer’s transfer window after losing Gray, while Glen Kamara in on the verge of a move to French club Rennes.

However, Leeds are set to be frustrated in any pursuit of Skipp as the midfielder has emerged as a top target for several English top-flight clubs instead.

The 23-year-old is also understood to not be considering dropping down to the Championship as he would prefer to play at the highest level possible if he does end up leaving Spurs.

Spurs pushing for straight Skipp sale

Tottenham are also not considering loaning out Skipp this summer and would prefer to sell him if they do decide to move him on, and that would also likely put him out of Leeds’ price range.

Skipp started his youth career at Tottenham back in 2008 and made his senior debut 10 years later against West Ham in the League Cup.

He has chalked up 106 appearances for the club, scoring just once against London rivals Chelsea back in February 2023.

Despite featuring fairly regularly under Antonio Conte, Skipp has found breaking into Postecoglou’s starting XI a much tougher ask and made just seven starts in his 24 total appearances last season. And those chances of regular game time during the upcoming campaign took another hit as soon as the impressive Gray walked through the door.

An exit now appears inevitable, although it remains to be seen which Premier League clubs are ready to try and capture his signature.

READ NEXT: Tottenham urged to beat Liverpool and sign ‘excellent’ 172-goal striker in bargain deal