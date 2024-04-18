Tottenham expected to beat Newcastle to Prem side’s best player in record-breaking coup

Tottenham have been named as the likely victor of an impending battle with Newcastle for Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White, and reports claim a transfer record will tumble.

Gibbs-White, 24, has won back-to-back Player of the Year awards for his respective clubs. The livewire attacker scooped the prizes while loaned to Sheffield United from Wolves in the 2021/22 campaign and in his first season at Nottingham Forest last year.

Gibbs-White has backed up his superb form once again this term when notching five goals and seven assists in the Premier League alone.

As such, and with Nottingham Forest under a financial cloud, a big-money summer exit from the City Ground has been touted.

Widespread reports have put Tottenham and Newcastle in the frame for Gibbs-White’s signature.

Football Insider claimed Forest will command ‘upwards of £50m’ before reluctantly greenlighting a sale.

An exit of that size would set the record for Forest’s most lucrative ever sale. The current record is Brennan Johnson’s £47.5m switch to Spurs last summer.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, it’s Tottenham who are on ‘pole position’ to land Gibbs-White at season’s end.

It’s claimed Tottenham have greater room for manoeuvre with regards to the Premier League’s PSR rules and as such, they’re the ones who can most easily fork out the type of fee Forest will demand.

Furthermore, the report cites sources connected to Tottenham that have already determined Gibbs-White is an “Ange Postecoglou player.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham tipped to make shock Man Utd raid for £44.7m signing as Fabrizio Romano confirms player WILL leave

What about Conor Gallagher?

The Tottenham boss is on the hunt for a dynamic central midfielder this summer and is a known admirer of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

However, whether Gallagher is available for transfer hinges entirely on whether he signs a new contract at Stamford Bridge. His existing deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

If he does pen fresh terms, the Blues will not sell their stand-in captain. If he doesn’t, Chelsea will entertain offers to ensure they don’t lose a highly saleable asset for free 12 months later.

It would appear unlikely Tottenham would sign both Gallagher and Gibbs-White given Postecoglou has already admitted another new centre-half is required and a striker signing may also be explored.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Tottenham sales and how they fared after leaving: Kane, Bale, Berbatov…

FI concluded another factor that could help swing a deal for Gibbs-White in Tottenham’s direction would be the presence of Champions League football.

Spurs currently trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points, though do possess a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

It had been anticipated fifth position might be good enough to qualify for next year’s expanded format.

However, the collective poor results produced by English sides across the three European tournaments this season now means Serie A and the Bundesliga are on course to gain the two extra spots.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Coefficient race explained: What Aston Villa & Tottenham need for fifth place to get CL qualification