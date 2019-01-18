Spurs eye £26m Betis forward after being scared off by Malcom price

Tottenham have reportedly set their sights on a LaLiga striker in their hunt for a forward to provide depth during Harry Kane’s absence.

Kane suffered the injury during the final stages of Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday, after being caught in the middle of Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof.

The initial prognosis from Tottenham’s medical staff suggested early March as a potential date for return to training.

Italian publication CalcioMercato reported on Friday that Spurs had identified Lyon’s Nabil Fekir as the man they want to help plug the gap left by Kane’s absence.

According to the Independent however, Spurs have lined up two LaLiga forwards as possible January reinforcements.

Barcelona’s Malcom is one possible avenue that the north London club could explore; a player who they wanted to sign while at Bordeaux only to miss out to the Catalan giants.

However, Barca apparently want a £38.6million up-front fee for Malcom, which Tottenham are not interested in paying.

The other player being considered is Real Betis man Antonio Sanabria, who has been scouted by Spurs before and has netted five times in all competitions so far this season.

Sanabria has a release clause in his current contract set at £26m, meaning he would be a lot more affordable than Malcom, especially when factoring in wages.