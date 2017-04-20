Tottenham target £30m move for Bayern star – report

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing a £30million-rated Bayern Munich star, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to make a move for Douglas Costa this summer as he plans to bolster his attacking options.

The Daily Mirror allege that Spurs are eyeing up reinforcements ahead of their impending return to the Champions League next season.

And Bayern’s out-of-favour Costa has been earmarked as a possible target, with the winger making just 13 starts for the table-topping Bundesliga side this season.

The Brazillian will be seen as a like-for-like replacement to Moussa Sissoko, who has failed to make an impact following his £30million move from Newcastle at the start of the campaign.

Tottenham will look to sell Sissoko in the summer and Costa, who is ready to quit the German club, is emerging as a top target for Pochettino.

The 26-year-old would command a fee around £30million according to the report and has admitted that he will consider his options this summer.

Speaking about his future at Bayern, Costa recently said: “I cannot comment on names, there are contacts with teams from England, Spain and also France. But we respect Bayern.

“First we want to get together with them and look at what they think of it, and then we make a decision.

“I am still under contract with FC Bayern until 2020, I have three more years. Of course, football is a business, Bayern simply has to accept a bid and the others pay what they have to pay.”