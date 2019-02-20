Spurs eye €145m-rated quartet in Serie A scouting mission

Tottenham sent scouts to Italy to watch multiple players in action, according to reports from Italy.

A report from Italian paper Tuttosport (via Football Italia) recently claimed that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino ‘fell in love’ with Ivan Perisic during their Champions League group stage meetings.

It added that Tottenham made advances for the 30-year-old during January and will return in the summer, with the possibility of Moussa Sissoko and/or Serge Aurier being included in a deal, with Perisic worth €40m.

Perisic has gone about rebuilding bridges with Inter since January, but he is still expected to leave in the summer, the report claims.

Tuttomercatoweb are claiming that Spurs scouts also watched Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen, who could possibly replace Toby Alderweireld if he chooses to leave in the summer, and has been linked with a €25m move.

In addition, north London chiefs observes AC Milan duo Suso and Franck Kessie, with Mauricio Pochettino interested in signing both this summer.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato.com, Milan are beginning to sweat about the situation surrounding Suso and his contract situation.

Club director Leonardo would like to extend the player’s deal and “resolve the issue related to the release clause, set at around €40million”.

Meanwhile, Kessie has been linked with a €40m move to both Spurs and Chelsea in recent weeks, and could become available in the summer if the Serie A side fall under harsh FFP regulations.

