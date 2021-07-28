Spurs eye up £12.7m World Cup international as Alderweireld replacement

Tottenham have already begun their search for a new centre-back after much-adored servant Toby Adlerweireld left the club on Tuesday.

The Belgian has joined Al Duhail in Qatar, ending at six-year stay at Spurs. Nuno Espirito Santo is not resting on his laurels and is already lining up his replacement.

One defender being linked with the club is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. Despite being only 23, the Serb already has 28 caps for his country.

He has also racked up 113 appearances for his club since his move from Partizan Belgrade in 2017.

The Athletic report that a transfer to Tottenham for Milenkovic would be pretty simple with only a year left on his contract. In fact, Spurs could land the Serie A star for as little as €15million (£12.7million).

The source says the centre-back is keen on a move to the Premier League to progress his career. Milenkovic was selected as part of Serbia’s 2018 World Cup squad that travelled to Russia.

Only making his international debut a few days before the tournament, he featured in all three group games against Costa Rica, Switzerland and Brazil.

He played the whole 90 minutes in each match as his country bowed out in the group stages.

Calciomercato state that the defender was previously offered to interested party West Ham but that the player is holding out for an offer from Juventus.

Tottenham target firms up future plans in risky move for current club

Pundit backs Tottenham to secure another centre-back

Spurs will reportedly not settle on just one centre-half signing this summer.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Cristian Romero of Atalanta, albeit Barcelona are also planning to make a move.

Nevertheless, while former club goalkeeper Paul Robinson praised the defender’s attributes, he still has some concerns.

“A lot of people won’t know a lot about Romero,” he told Football Insider.

“I watched him in the Champions League a couple of times last season and I was impressed. He looks like a top-class player so it will be interesting to see if that one gets over the line.

“Spurs need leaders though. I don’t know if there is a language barrier or whether Romero speaks good English but they need someone who is an organiser back there.”

Tottenham have already secured a loan for goalkeeper and Romero’s Atalanta teammate Pierluigi Gollini.

They have also brought in winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla for around £22.5million.