Spurs eyeing cut-price summer move for €17m AC Milan star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing a Swiss World Cup star from AC Milan this summer.

According to reports from Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Spurs made contact with Milan on Thursday to sound out a potential summer move for left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez only moved to San Siro last summer from Wolfsburg for a reported initial fee of €15million plus €2million in bonuses.

However, there is a cloud of financial uncertainty hanging over the Serie A giants, which has culminated in the club being expelled from next season’s Europa League due to breaches of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

The report from TMW does state that the 25-year-old does not want to leave Milan, while it has been claimed that Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are both interested.

Rodriguez is not the first full-back to be linked with Spurs this summer, as Alejandro Grimaldo and Kieran Tierney have both been thrown into the mix.

