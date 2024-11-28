Tottenham are reportedly facing a potential battle with French giants PSG over their interest in signing a powerful Ligue 1 centre-back in the January transfer window.

It’s common knowledge that Ange Postecoglou wants to add another central defender to his squad in the new year after Micky van de Ven suffered another hamstring problem, while Cristian Romero has been struggling with a toe issue.

And while backup pairing Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies performed exceptionally well in the shock 4-0 win at Manchester City last weekend, they have also had their struggles in other contests when stepping up this season.

Add in the fact that No.1 keeper Guglielmo Vicario faces months on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle against City, and bolstering his backline has become a priority for Postecoglou and the club in January.

One player who has been tipped to make the move to Tottenham is impressive Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov. TT understands that the Uzbekistan international is also on the radars of the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle amongst others and now Foot Mercato reports that reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on making a move for Khusanov.

PSG are currently dealing with the possibility of losing Milan Skriniar in the coming weeks, with other key centre-back options in Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez currently out injured.

With the above three also nearing 30s and club captain Marquinhos already in his 30s, the Parisians are looking at finding younger options for the future – having already used Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho this season.

Khusanov, 20, has made 12 appearances for Lens this season across all competitions and is valued at a bargain €5million by Transfermarkt. He also earns just €140k-per-year, with his current contract running out in June 2027 – making him a really affordable signing.

Powerhouse Khusanov a tough man to beat

Khusanov has been described as a defender who rarely gets caught out by opposition attackers, the 6ft 1in is physically strong and anticipates well. Indeed, up until recently the Uzbekistan star had made the most interceptions since the start of the season in Ligue 1, tied on 17 with PSG’s Willian Pacho and current Tottenham loanee Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Marseille.

Current Lens boss, Englishman Will Still, is clearly a big fan of the centre-back and thinks he can go far.

Speaking recently, Still said: “He scares me. He’s calm, powerful, he’s fast. He doesn’t talk but he’s good.

“He has very, very impressive potential.”

At the age of just 20, Khusanov is an obvious target for Spurs given their recent push towards signing younger players under Postecoglou.

PSG, however, have the much-revered Luis Campos working for them in an advisory capacity, with the former Portsiguese coach already giving his stamp of approval for Khusanov’s signing in the French capital.

To that end, the Lens defender will be an interesting one to watch when the January window rolls around.

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka has been told to consider a move to Tottenham Hotspur amid Manchester United keeping tabs on his situation.

Throughout most of his time at Bayern, Goretzka has generally been a mainstay in central midfield. However, the German had a frustrating start to the season as he was largely left on the bench by new manager Vincent Kompany.

Goretzka could put himself in a good position to secure a transfer in summer 2025 by refusing to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026.

And Germany icon Lothar Matthaus has now mentioned Tottenham and Man Utd as being potential suitors for Goretzka.

Meanwhile, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could reportedly attempt to bring in one of two top Championship goalkeepers in January following the news of Guglielmo Vicario’s serious ankle injury.

IN FOCUS – Khusanov’s career so far

By Nathan Egerton

March 2022 – After playing for the youth teams of Uzbek club Bunyodkor, Khusanov moved to Belarus and joined Energetik-BGU Minsk.

He made his senior debut a few days later, starting in a 3-1 win against Vitebsk in the Belarusian Premier League.

May 2022 – The centre-back scored his first senior goal in a 4-1 win over Neman Grodno and also registered two assists in the game.

November 2022 – He finished his debut season with three goals and four assists in 27 appearances and was also named in the Team of the Season.

March 2023 – Khusanov was part of the Uzbekistan Under-20 side that won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, playing every minute in all six games at the tournament and conceding just one goal.

June 2023 – He made his senior debut for Uzbekistan, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup.

July 2023 – The defender completed a €100,000 move to RC Lens and signed a four-year contract, becoming the first Uzbek player to play in Ligue 1.

September 2023 – Khusanov made his Ligue 1 debut, starting in a 1-0 win over FC Metz.

November 2023 – He made his Champions League debut against Arsenal, coming off the bench in a 6-0 defeat at the Emirates.

July 2024 – The 20-year-old made three appearances for Uzbekistan at the 2024 Olympics.