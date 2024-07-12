Tottenham are reportedly ready to get serious in their efforts to upgrade the striker position for Ange Postecoglou as they finally set their sights on landing a prime target.

The north London club failed to replace all-time goalscorer Harry Kane when he left for Bayern Munich in 2023, opting to use a combination of Richarlison and skipper Son Heung-min in the central striker role.

The former was improved on his debut campaign, notching 12 times in total, while Son bagged 17 times. However, the South Korean is expected to be switched back to his preferred left-wing role for the coming season when a new striker is signed.

Richarlison, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, although Tottenham are only willing to do business for a fee in the region of the £60m they forked out for the former Everton man.

But regardless of whether the Brazilian moves on, Postecoglou fully recognises the need for a more prolific No.9 if Spurs are ti turn a fifth-placed finish from last season into Champions League qualification this time around.

The likes of Santiago Gimenez, Jonathan David and Dominic Solanke have all been heavily tipped to move to north London, while a more recent report has seen them tipped to sign impressive Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham make serious Toney move

However, GiveMeSport now reports that Tottenham are now ready to make a serious move for Brentford and England attacker Ivan Toney – a player they have been strongly tipped to sign ever since Kane walked away.

With the 28-year-old entering the final year of his contract, which expires next June, the Bees will almost certainly sell him to avoid losing their talismanic striker for free next year.

In the 2022-23 Premier League season, Toney scored 20 goals in 33 appearances, making him the third-highest scorer in the division, trailing only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

However, the last campaign was more of a struggle after he was banned for eight months for breaking betting rules. He only returned to action in January and ended up scoring four times in 17 games.

Despite those struggles, Toney remains one of the most sought-after frontmen in English football this summer, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham also showing interest in his services.

It was recently reported that Spurs had a £40m bid rejected for the player, with Brentford still hoping to fetch nearer to £65m. However, that report was never confirmed and it’s highly unlikely the Bees will expect to recoup that sort of figure for a player nearing 30 who only has a year left on his contract.

But now this fresh report states that Tottenham are ready to make a serious push to sign Toney and that the longer no other club launches a bid for him, the better the chances for Spurs to sign him for a fee close to £40m.

Toney is deemed the perfect style of striker for Postecoglou, given that he has the ability to link play as well as stretch defences with his pace, the latter part of which is more of a struggle for Richarlison.

However, there must be some alarm bells over a report that Arsenal backed away from a move for the player after reportedly being unimpressed with his attitude and manner during initial discussions over a deal.