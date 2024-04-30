Tottenham in five-way Premier League battle to sign £22m dynamic attacking talent

Tottenham are reportedly in a battle with four other Premier League clubs to sign a talented Galatasaray attacking star in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to be handed significant transfer funds to bolster his team after a mostly successful first campaign in charge for the well-respected Australian coach.

Spurs are expected to try and strengthen in two key areas this summer, central midfield and adding a new No.9 to their ranks and that is where Galatasaray sensation Baris Alper Yilmaz comes in.

HITC reports that Tottenham are ready to do battle with a number of rivals for the winger who is also capable of playing through the middle.

Yilmaz has scored six goals and provided nine assists across all competitions this season as Galatasaray currently sit top of the Super Lig standings.

The report adds that Aston Villa, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Brighton are also in the mix for the talented 23-year-old.

It’s stated that many of the clubs named have been scouting Yilmaz and that the player’s ability to play wide or centrally is of particular interest.

Reports from Turkey have also confirmed Villa’s interest in the player, with Galatasaray said to be asking for a fee in the region of £22million for Yilmaz’s services.

Yilmaz to provide attacking cover at Tottenham

If the forward does arrive in north London he would have a tough battle on his hands for the wide starting berths, with skipper Son Heung-min set to revert to his normal left-sided role when a No.9 arrives. Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusesvki are the main options on the right with Manor Solomon also providing cover on the left.

In fact, Yilmaz could end up being a straight replacement for current loanee Timo Werner in north London, with the jury still out on whether Tottenham are ready to pay his £15m option to buy.

Spurs are back in action on Thursday night when they head to bitter rivals Chelsea in the Premier League, looking to close the gap to Aston Villa to four points in the race for Champions League football.