Spurs give Real Madrid permission to sign €150m star on one condition

Tottenham will allow Real Madrid to sign one of their star players under one condition, according to the latest reports.

Reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are ready to do battle for Christian Eriksen as they seek a long-term successor for Luka Modric.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also apparently considering a swoop for the Denmark international, who is reportedly looking for parity with some of Spurs’ top earners.

It is believed that talks have begun over a new deal for Eriksen, who is currently on £70k-a-week, with the player having seen Dele Alli and Harry Kane both recently penned bumper new contracts.

Eriksen recently responded to the rumours, stating: “There are so many reports. Don’t believe them, not from what I know anyway.”

However, according to latest Spanish rumours (via TMW), Spurs have given the green light for Eriksen to move to the Bernabeu next summer.

As part of the deal though, they want one of Marco Asensio and Isco, and they believe that they can use interest in Eriksen from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to their advantage.

A recent report from Don Balon suggested the Danish international wants to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, but it could cost €150m.