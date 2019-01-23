Arsenal’s hopes of signing James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid this month have taken a nosedive – amid claims the Spanish giants want to use him as a bargaining chip with Tottenham.

The Gunners were thought to have asked Real about the possibility of taking Rodriguez on loan for the rest of the season, amid claims the Colombian had suffered a huge falling out with Bayern Munich, with his future falling further under the spotlight amid claims he skipped training on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who is one of two loan deals Arsenal are hoping to seal this month, is currently in the final six months of a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

And having lost his place in the side in Bavaria, it’s claimed the player is open to either returning to the Bernabeu – or accepting a new challenge in the Premier League.

But Real are reported by AS to have told the player they would rather he fulfilled his obligations to Bayern and saw out the season in Bavaria – as they want to use him as bait in a bid to tempt Tottenham into selling them Christian Eriksen this summer.

The Spanish paper claims Real have already been in contact with Spurs to offer them first refusal on Rodriguez – and hope to persuade Spurs to accept their offer of €60m, plus the Colombian, for Eriksen.

The Colombia playmaker would be seen as a like-for-like replacement for the stylish Dane and a report in Don Balon claims Tottenham could be swayed to cash in, given tight finances at the club after the cost to rebuild their stadium cost far more than initially expected.

Eriksen is out of contract in summer 2020 and Tottenham cannot afford to allow a player of that quality to run his contract down – meaning this summer both the club, and Eriksen, face a crucial decision.

Meanwhile, reports in Germany claim Tottenham are ready to make a lucrative offer to try and land a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder this month.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!