Spurs growing increasingly confident of signing £35m Brazilian

Mauricio Pochettino has remained tight-lipped amid talk Tottenham are increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Bordeaux forward Malcom.

It is understood Malcom, who has already scored seven goals in Ligue 1 this term, is keen to secure a Premier League move and wants to play in the Champions League.

But a deal is being discussed that would loan the 20-year-old back to Bordeaux, who are fighting relegation and reluctant to lose a key player mid-season.

It is understood Malcom is happy to see the campaign out with his current team. Bordeaux brought the then 18-year-old to Europe from Corinthians only two years ago.

Mauricio Pochettino would also struggle to include the Brazilian in his Champions League squad, which already boasts the full allocation of non-home grown players.

Pochettino stayed tight-lipped when asked about Malcom on Friday.

“He has been linked with different clubs,” Pochettino said. “I don’t want to speak about players that are in other clubs.”

Pochettino is hopeful Hugo Lloris can shake off a virus in time to face Southampton on Sunday, with Michel Vorm ready make his first league appearance in goal since April last year.

Tottenham sit fifth in the table, three points adrift of the top four, having won eight of their last 10 matches.

It is also five years ago this week Pochettino replaced Nigel Adkins as Southampton manager, when the Argentinian arrived with no experience in the Premier League.

“It’s so special for me,” Pochettino said. “Five years ago, we played our first game. We knew only one or two words in English in that moment.

“Southampton opened the door to England, the Premier League and opened a different language for me. I’m so proud after five years how I can talk in front of you, with a few lessons, not too much.

“I’m so proud to be part of the Saints history, it means a lot. A lot of people we love and be sure they love us.”