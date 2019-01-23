Tottenham have finally received some good news on the injury front after midfielder Moussa Sissoko returned to training.

The Frenchman suffered a groin problem against Manchester United 10 days ago and missed the 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

He is back on the training field, and could be back in contention for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Chelsea.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino is due to talk to the media this lunchtime.

Forward Lucas Moura is back in full training and should be fit to feature at Stamford Bridge following a knee injury.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama, who has been out since November with a knee problem of his own, is also back in training but is unlikely to be involved.

Pochettino said: “Sissoko and Lucas are in contention. Wanyama we will see if it is possible for the weekend. It is very good news in the last few days.”

Midfielder Dele Alli is not expected to return to training until early March because of a hamstring strain.

He joins his England team-mate Harry Kane in the treatment room and is set to miss the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea, and the potential final, the Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund, the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Crystal Palace and a host of important Premier League games.

Pochettino said: “We need to be positive like with Harry Kane. We are going to miss him for a long period, it is the worst moment because we have a very busy fixture list ahead. It is a good opportunity for other players to step up.”