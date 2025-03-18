Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle Premier League rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United for an exciting teenage attacker, with a report suggesting that they have one key advantage in the race to sign the player.

The north London club have made a major drive towards signing top young talent over the last few transfer windows, and are now being tipped to snap up another teenager who was earning rave reviews before suffering an ACL injury in April last year.

Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have both played starring roles in a tough season for Ange Postecoglou’s men, while 19-year-old Mathys Tel arrived on loan during the winter window with a view to a permanent summer switch.

South Korean talent Min-hyeok Yang was loaned to QPR after arriving in January, with expectations high that the winger will also play a major role for Tottenham going forward.

The most recent addition was St Patrick’s Athletic striker Mason Melia, with the 17-year-old arriving in January next year after Spurs agreed to pay a record transfer fee for a League of Ireland player.

And, according to GiveMeSport, they have now set their sights firmly on FC Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji, who they ‘view as the next Bergvall’.

The reports states that the 19-year-old winger has been on the club’s radar for some time after he burst onto the scene when he scored an incredible goal against Manchester United in the Champions League back in November 2023.

However, City are also admirers, having also faced the attacker last season, while Newcastle cannot be ruled out of any move for the impressive Bardghji.

The report adds, though, that Tottenham have an advantage over their English top-flight rivals as they have a good relationship with the agency which represents the Swede.

The winger is set to enter the final year of his deal this June, and GiveMeSport adds that Spurs have an opportunity to land him for ‘well under £10m’.

Tottenham ready to take Bardghji risk

Any move could be considered a slight gamble though, given that Bardghji has been out of action for nearly 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury in April 2024.

However, the report adds that Tottenham are not deterred by that as they see it as an opportunity to buy an extremely talented player at such a discounted price.

Bardghji is also not far away from returning to action just in time to prove to his suitors that he is fit and firing again ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Born in Kuwait to Syrian parents, he moved to Sweden with his mother and brother at the age of six, later reuniting with his father. His footballing journey took him to various clubs, including Kallinge SK, Rodeby AIF, Malmo, and then in 2020, Copenhagen.

By the time that move was confirmed on his 15th birthday, a lot of people in Scandinavia were well aware of him and Bardghji has gone on to score 15 goals and provided one assist in 78 games in all competitions for the Danish outfit.

His main position is as a right-winger, meaning he would compete with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Mikey Moore if Surs do indeed win the race for his signature.

