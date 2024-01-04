Tottenham hijack takes shape as Serie A side offer forward starting spot in latest threat to transfer

Serie A side Monza are reportedly willing to offer Tottenham target Samuel Iling-Junior a starting spot if they can get him on loan for the rest of the season.

Iling-Junior has risen through the ranks at Juventus after moving from Chelsea’s academy in 2020. So far, he’s played 26 senior games for the Serie A side, scoring once and assisting three times.

But it’s suggested they should be playing him more, with 14 goals and 15 assists in their under-19 side showing the winger to be a prodigious talent.

If Juventus aren’t going to give him minutes, there are a few sides that will.

Tottenham are one of the leading names, with Ange Postecoglou said to be a big fan of Iling-Junior.

It was recently reported that Spurs were looking to lodge an ‘official bid’ for him. With Heung-min Son going to the Asian Cup, he could slot straight into the side, given the injuries to left-sided players Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic.

They’re one of three English sides that are said to be interested, though.

Brighton and Aston Villa are also in the mix, and when the interest from the latter was reported, it was stated an offer of £17million was ‘likely to be accepted’, giving Tottenham problematic competition.

Monza present latest challenge

Now, there’s another side challenging Spurs for the snare.

Indeed, according to Tuttojuve, Serie A side Monza ‘could soon come forward’ to ask for Iling-Junior.

It’s said they could grant ‘precious minutes’ to him – something the winger is after given he’s being under-utilised at Juve.

Not only would he play a lot, but it’s said he would in fact be a starter at Monza, which ‘could push Juve to consider the possibility of a transfer’.

Indeed, if they’re to loan him out to another top-flight outfit where he finds some form, they could get him back as a better player.

Italian move could suit Iling-Junior

Where Iling-Junior ends up heavily relies on whether Juve would prefer to loan him out or sell him.

However, he’s likely to have some say, and moving within Italy could suit him. He’s been playing there for over three years now, having gotten used to the level after moving from England.

As such, continuing to progress in Italy could be better for his development than having to learn how to be a useful asset in senior football in England, having never played a senior game there.

It would surely be much easier to star back home after he’d fully developed his game in Italy, spending a few years at the top there.

It remains to be seen, though, whether Juve will sell or prefer to allow him to go to Monza for a short time.

