Spurs hit back – but late Tumminello strike earns Roma victory

Tottenham saw efforts to snatch a point denied as Roma struck in injury time to seal a 3-2 win in the International Champions Cup in New Jersey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A Diego Perotti penalty on 13 minutes handed Roma the early lead after Cameron Carter-Vickers had handballed, before Spurs were denied a clear penalty of their own when Tottenham old boy Federico Fazio appeared to foul Harry Kane in the second half.

Kane then went close from an angle having been put through on goal shortly, before Cengiz Under slotted home for 2-0 in the 70th minute to make it 2-0 to the Serie A side.

But Tottenham produced a brave fightback with Harry Winks (87) and Vincent Jansson (90+1) looking to have earned Mauricio Pochettino’s side a point.

Winks’ goal came after the young midfielder managed to squeeze the ball home from a tight angle three yards out after Janssen’s poked effort had come off the post.

But Janssen wasn’t to be denied and he scored an excellent equaliser with a fine near-post finish following Kevin N’Koudou’s cross from the right.

However, all their hard work was undone when Roma raced up the other end and won it just a minute later, as Marco Tumminello turned home from close range from Kevin Strootman’s cross.