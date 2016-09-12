Spurs hit by sly Pardew dig over ‘£50m-rated’ Palace star

Alan Pardew claims Crystal Palace would only consider selling Wilfried Zaha for £50million after poking fun at Tottenham’s failed attempt to sign the winger for £17million.

Tottenham launched a bid for winger Zaha in the latter days of this summer’s transfer window, but their approaches were rebuffed by Palace.

It is believed that Mauricio Pochettino’s side offered £17m for the England international – this after initially failing with a “laughable” £12million bid – with both approaches knocked back by the Eagles.

After Zaha scored and assisted a goal in the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, Pardew was full of praise.

“Of course I sat down and spoke to him,” he said, discussing how he convinced Zaha to stay at Selhurst Park. “I want someone to blow the doors off if they’re going to come for him, not have him go somewhere as a squad player at £16-17m,” he added, in a pointed remark seemingly aimed towards White Hart Lane.

“When you see someone put £50m that’s when you think about it. That assist for the first goal – I can’t ask for more.

“Trust me; I’ve been in the position when you can’t get anything out of a player. Us Premier League managers pull our hair out. That’s not been the case with Wilf.

“If I was to mark him out of 10 I would give him a 10, that’s how good his attitude’s been.”