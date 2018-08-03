Tottenham have reportedly opened talks over a move for combative Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, as manager Mauricio Pochettino finally looks to get his first deal of the summer over the line.

The north London outfit remain the only side in the Premier League not to make a signing this summer with Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy so far drawing blanks in the transfer market.

But they could have more luck if they make a firm approach to sign Kondogbia, according to France Football.

Kondogbia impressed for Los Che after moving from Inter Milan on loan, a deal which has since been made permanent.

However, Spurs could test the Spanish club’s resolve to keep their recent acquisition by lodging a bid for the combative midfielder.

Kondogbia has an €80m release clause in his contract, and Valencia will not be able to stand in his way if a club meets it.

Spurs would be unwilling to match that fee, but France Football reckons Valencia could be persuaded to sell for nearer the €60million mark – which would still represent a club record fee for Spurs and also give the LaLiga side an instant €25m return on their investment.

Kondogbia, 25, has also played for Lens, Sevilla and Monaco, and has been capped by France in the past.

