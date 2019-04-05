Spurs in three-way battle with Prem rivals for £20m Betis star

Spurs are interested in a move for on-loan Real Betis star Victor Camarasa, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The midfielder joined Cardiff City on loan at the start of the season and has been impressive for Neil Warnock’s side, scoring five Premier League goals including two in his last three games.

Should the Bluebirds be relegated to the Championship, their chances of sealing a permanent deal for Camarasa will be virtually zero – especially considering interest from higher-profile clubs is now arriving.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Camarasa currently has a £20million release clause inserted into his deal which Spurs are considering triggering.

The Spain U21 international made 26 appearances for Betis last season, having progressed through the Valencia academy before joining neighbours Levante in 2012 then joining Betis.

West Ham United and Leicester City are also apparently monitoring his situation.