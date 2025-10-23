An upcoming Tottenham revamp in the final third could result in a big-money forward being sold, and TEAMtalk understands Everton are ready to swoop.

Tottenham are missing key attackers right now, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski both sidelined with injury. Of course, Son Heung-min – the fourth highest scorer in the club’s history – is no longer around having joined LAFC in the summer.

Spurs began the season brightly but have stalled of late. Just one win has come from their last five matches across all competitions. Last time out they were kept scoreless by Monaco in the Champions League.

Richarlison – signed from Everton in 2022 for £60m (add-ons included) – is among those labouring in recent weeks and we understand Everton will get the chance to resurrect their interest in the Brazilian in January.

The Toffees are keen to bring a new forward into the squad and are currently exploring options.

Ideally, they would like someone already in the Premier League and one of the names they have considered previously is Richarlison.

Sources at Spurs believe there is a growing possibility he will become available on the market in 2026.

He started the season in a promising fashion but his form has begun to tail off at a time when Spurs are now drawing up their own plans on how to reinvent their attack for the second half of the season.

Dominic Solanke is making some progress in his recovery process, and they have missed him as the focal point of the side. There is a probability that Randal Kolo Muani gets his first Premier League start soon.

The next game is a big one for Spurs as they travel to Everton and it could also prove to be a key afternoon for Richarlison against his old club, as his future in north London increasingly comes under the microscope.

