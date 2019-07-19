Spurs interest forces Man Utd to launch first €50m bid for major target

Manchester United are readying their first bid for Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, which will reportedly be in the region of £45million.

It had been claimed that there was a battle between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who it was reported earlier this week had deemed the Portugal international as over-valued.

Despite this, the Red Devils are seemingly intent on bringing the 24-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford irrespective of Paul Pogba’s ongoing predicament at Old Trafford.

It was claimed that a £50million bid had been launched for Fernandes, which included an offer to the player worth £5.5million a year over a four-year contract.

Now, Portuguese outlet A Bola report that United have not yet launched their first bid but are set to do so now, with a €50million offer ready.

Competition from Spurs is mentioned, while the report goes on to add that Sporting value Fernandes at €70m (£62m).

Both Premier League sides are believed to be only willing to bid up to €50-55m for the former Udinese and Sampdoria man (£45m to £49m).

Fernandes is coming off the back of an incredible season in which he scored 32 goals and won the Portuguese cup for his club, while he also helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League final.