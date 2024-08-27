Tottenham are reportedly considering joining the race to sign a top Bayern Munich attacker in the final days of the window, but face competition from Arsenal, Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for new additions before Friday’s deadline, with a midfielder and a centre-back the main areas Spurs are currently focusing on. However, if the chance arises to improve his starting XI, the Australian will try and take it – no matter the position.

And that could be the case following developments in Germany, where France international winger Kingsley Coman could be on the move.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal has already been received by Bayern, which they are prepared to accept.

The decision is now up to Coman as Premier League clubs, namely Spurs and Arsenal, and Barca have also shown interest in recent days.

It’s also reported that the Gunners are the favoured move for Coman, who prefers a move to England over the other options being mooted.

Speaking about the 28-year-old attacker, Romano told YouTube channel: “A player to watch in the final 24 hours, 48 hours, 56 hours or whatever. In the final days is Kingsley Coman because interest in Coman is still there.

“It’s a strong interest from Premier League clubs, from Barcelona. Barca are considering Coman and Federico Chiesa.

“Kingsley Coman has several possibilities also in England. So he’s going to be one to watch for the final days because there is still an expectation for Coman to leave Bayern. There could be a surprise with Coman.”

Coman swoop not without its risks

An issue for any suitors though will be Coman’s high wage demands and also that fact that he has a history of injury problems.

Last season, Coman missed 21 games due to various problems, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. However, his overall record in Munich is a good one with 64 goals and 66 assists in 296 games.

In terms of where Coman would fit in at Tottenham, the likelihood is that be would be preferred on the right side of the attack.

Brennan Johnson has been quiet in the first two games of the season, while Dejan Kulusevski was utilised in more of a central role in the rout of Everton on Saturday.

Wilson Odobert has already made a dazzling first impression on the left after Son Heung-min filled in for the injured Dominic Solanke against the Toffees.

But, with Manor Solomon on his way to Leeds on loan and Timo Werner hardly pulling up any trees despite having his loan stay renewed, there could still be an opening for Coman if Tottenham make their interest concrete.