Tottenham join growing race to sign explosive Championship attacker with 12 goals this season

Tottenham have reportedly joined a growing number of clubs who are showing an interest in signing a Championship attacking talent.

Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for more additions to his squad after a successful January so far in which Timo Werner has arrived on loan from RB Leipzig, while centre-back Radu Dragusin penned a permanent deal from Genoa.

The Spurs boss remains interested in signing another midfielder, with links to Chelsea skipper Conor Gallagher refusing to go away.

However, Football.London reports that Tottenham are one of the clubs to have shown interest in Norwich City youngster Jonathan Rowe, who we reported back in October and November that clubs were interested.

Multiple Premier League teams are said to be watching the talented attacker, although Spurs are yet to make any kind of official move for Rowe‘s services in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward has scored 12 goals and added three assists in 28 games so far this season, catching the eye of a number of clubs in the process.

Tottenham striking gold with younger talent

In terms of signing young talent, Tottenham have certainly struck gold in that department over the last few windows.

Pape Sarr has emerged as a regular starter in Ange Postecoglou’s midfield, while Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven have both excelled this season.

Trusting younger players appears to be a key part of Postecoglou’s strategy going forward and getting Rowe on board would give him another attacking option to call on.

The forward normally operates from the wing, but that is a position Tottenham will be well stocked in once skipper Son-Heung Min returns from the Asia Cup.

And the report adds that if Rowe is signed in January then there is every chance he would be loaned straight back to Norwich to make sure he continues to play.

Spurs are back in action on January 26 when they host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round before a home Premier League clash with Brentford.

