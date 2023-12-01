Tottenham join Liverpool in chase to sign brilliant Brazilian centre-back valued at a bargain £20m

Tottenham have reportedly joined Liverpool and three other Premier League clubs in the chase to sign highly-rated Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo.

The 20-year-old talent is enjoying a breakthrough season in Brazil, having emerged as one of the country’s best young defenders over the course of 2023.

Sao Paulo star Beraldo‘s form has been so good that he is also being tipped to earn his first Brazil cap, while the Daily Mirror reports that it’s only a matter of time before he moves to a top European club.

They state that Tottenham have joined the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to snap up the young defender, who is reportedly available for £20million.

The left-sided central defender is viewed as a strong back-up to the outstanding Micky van de Ven, who is currently on the sidelines with the serious hamstring injury he suffered against Chelsea. The Dutchman is expected to be back in action in mid-January.

It was revealed earlier this month that Liverpool had emerged as major contenders for his signature, with Jurgen Klopp wanting to bring another young centre-back on board as a potential successor to the aging duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

As for Tottenham’s interest, Ange Postecoglou is looking to build a young, dynamic squad capable of competing in multiple competitions – assuming the north London can get back into Europe for next season.

Tottenham strength brutally in depth exposed

Spurs’ stunning start to the season has been completely de-railed by countless injuries to key players and shown that their strength in depth is deeply lacking.

Postecoglou has gone from winning three Manager of the Month awards in a row to overseeing seeing a trio of successive Premier League defeats.

And things do not get any easier as Tottenham head to champions Manchester City this weekend looking to get back on track.

Postecoglou will at least be able to call on Yves Bissouma again after his one-match ban for picking up five bookings. However, Cristian Romero serves the last of this three-match suspension that has left Spurs woefully short on central defensive options, given Van de Ven’s absence as well.

Hence the need to add another central defender in January, with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly also remaining a target along with Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

