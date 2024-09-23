Tottenham join Man Utd in chase to sign attacking sensation after successful scouting mission

Tottenham have reportedly joined the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle in the chase to sign exciting Southampton attacking talent Tyler Dibling.

The north London club have made a significant change to their transfer policy since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2023, looking to bring in younger players with huge potential rather than veterans who also have no re-sale value.

Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert were all signed over the summer and now it’s reported that Tottenham are also showing interest in Saints attacker Dibling.

According to a report from HITC, Spurs are scouting the Southampton winger ahead of a potential transfer after he was promoted to their first team over the summer.

While the 18-year-old winger has only had limited game time so far, he impressed against Manchester United and earned his side a penalty which Cameron Archer missed.

The teenager then backed it up with another excellent performance against Ipswich, giving Southampton an early lead in that game until the visitors netted a 95th-minute equaliser to spoil the party.

Top clubs are now reportedly keeping a close eye on Dibling’s development, given that his current contract will run out in the summer of 2025 and there is a strong chance of landing him for a cut-price fee in January.

HITC adds that Tottenham are one of the clubs keen on acquiring his services and their scouts were in attendance at St Mary’s to watch the Southampton graduate in action against Ipswich, while United also had representatives in the stands and are keen on a deal of their own, along with Newcastle.

Dibling making a huge impression

Born in Exeter in February 2006, Dibling signed a professional contract with Southampton in October 2021 and made headlines a few months later after scoring a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle.

However, Chelsea fought off competition from Newcastle to sign the left-footed right winger in the summer of 2022, but he failed to settle at Stamford Bridge and quickly returned to Southampton.

The teenage talent made five first-team appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 and was recently handed his first-ever Premier League start in a 3-0 loss against Man Utd.

“He’s a really, really talented player,” Southampton manager Russell Martin said after the game. “We have to manage the expectation and his load because he came off with cramp. He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding talent, we love working with him.”

The England Under-19 international – who grew up idolizing former Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard – is renowned for his dribbling skills and has impressed his team-mates at St Mary’s.

“When I saw his first session, I thought ‘he’s not 18’,” Yuki Sugawara said of his first impression of Dibling.

“I asked ‘how old are you?’ Then he said 18. I said ‘what the f*** is that?’ He’s really crazy (talented), you know?

“But for sure he will be one of the best players in the Premier League and in the world, I think, because his mentality is so cool. Everything will be top level.

“He’s still young, he needs to learn a lot of things, but he just needs to focus on the process and what he wants to be. Then I think he’s going to be a top, top player.”

Son told he is ‘finished’ at Tottenham

Speaking of talented forwards, Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min has been told that ‘proper Spurs fans’ want him gone as the South Korean is now way past his best.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara did not hold back after tearing into the club legend, who he genuinely believes is finished at the club.

Ironically, Son had two assists in Saturday’s win over Brentford, but that did not stop O’Hara putting the boot in.

In other Tottenham news, TT understands that Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres remains on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Spurs.

Rudy Galetti reports that Tottenham, who consider him among the names at the top of the list to strengthen their attack, are keeping alive the contacts with his entourage, confirming that the Swedish striker would be a very important option for them for next season.

Tottenham wingers need to provide more

Postecoglou relies on his wide players to create and score goals in his ultra-attacking formation but there was not enough of that from the likes of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner last season – especially with Son pushed through the middle for much of the campaign.

After some criticism for his performances so far this season, Johnson has notched two goals in his last two outings while Kulusveski is now excelling in a deeper midfield role.

Dominic Solanke’s arrival has also allowed Son to switch back to his favoured left-wing berth, and the South Korean has two goals and two assists through the first five games of the campaign.

Werner, sadly, continues to be wasteful in possession, although summer signing Odobert should get more game time when he returns from the injury he suffered in the Carabao Cup win at Coventry.

