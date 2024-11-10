Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the growing race to sign an exciting Premier League attacking midfielder currently excelling on loan at Leicester City.

Argentine forward Facundo Buonanotte is the player in question, with the highly-rated 19-year-old currently on loan with the Foxes from Brighton.

The teenager certainly fits the type of profile Tottenham are currently looking at, given the recent additions of the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and South Korean youngster Min-hyeok Yang.

Buonanotte has notched three goals and added two assists in 11 appearances for Leicester so far this season and is also attracting attention from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Spurs have ‘set their sights’ on signing the South American as a potential long-term replacement for skipper Son Heng-min, who will be out of contract next summer.

Brighton are not willing to allow the player to leave on the cheap though, with the report suggesting they will sell but only for offers of around €50million (£41m/$53m).

That asking price might be a bit too rich for Tottenham, given they already have an abundance of young wide talent to pick from – including academy product Mikey Moore.

However, if the club does decide to move on from Son – with Spurs expected to take up his one-year contract extension option but not commit to a longer deal – then a move for Buonanotte could well be one to keep watching.

Leicester also pushing to keep Buonanotte

Leicester, meanwhile, are also keen on making the winger’s stay a permanent one but will struggle to compete with the north London side from a financial standpoint.

Buonanotte largely features on the right side as a genuine winger or midfielder but can also play as a No.10, a position he has been taking up for the Foxes so far this term.

If he did move to Tottenham, would likely be a direct rival for Brennan Johnson’s right-wing spot but could also cover for James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski as an attacking midfielder.

The Seagulls star, who has made 50 appearances for his parent club, is known for his creativity, dribbling ability and vision and would add to an already talented crop of youngsters in north London.

Latest Tottenham news: Romero hunts Real switch / Cardoso signing snag

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero could hunt a big transfer to Real Madrid in 2025, while Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to be plotting three big exits if he remains in charge.

A report has claimed Romero is ‘increasingly likely to push’ for a Real Madrid move if they accelerate their pursuit of him ahead of next summer.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Real Betis pair Johnny Cardoso and Diego Llorente, and a swoop for the former would force Tottenham to act.

Spurs have an option to buy Cardoso during a two-week window in June 2025 for £21million (€25m/$27m), which was agreed as part of Giovani Lo Celso’s return to Betis.

But if Villa were to come in with a bid prior to that – in January – Spurs might have no defence against it.