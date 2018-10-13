Spurs join rivals Man City, Man Utd in chase for £40m Serbia star

Tottenham have reportedly joined Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign a Fiorentina star.

Defender Nikola Milenkovic – dubbed the new Nemanja Vidic – was reported to have caught Jose Mourinho’s eye when he scouted him on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old defender has been earmarked as a potential answer to United’s centre-back issues after summer deals for Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire failed to materialise.

United have been linked with Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan, and while both would be preferred choices for Mourinho, deals to land either – especially in January – will likely prove extremely difficult.

However, United are not alone in their pursuit of Milenkovic, with the Daily Mirror claiming that Spurs are also readying a January bid.

In addition Barcelona, Inter Milan, and both Manchester clubs are firmly in the hunt for the centre-half, who apparently has a £40m price tag.

