Spurs jump to front of queue for Liverpool target

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot may reportedly be available in a cut-price €10m deal in January.

Rabiot’s current deal at PSG expires in the coming summer – with no sign that he is set to pen fresh terms – meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract with teams outside Ligue 1 in January.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo recently claimed the central midfielder had received a “very powerful offer” from Liverpool and was considering a move to Anfield.

The Metro meanwhile have reported that Manchester City hold a serious interest in the midfielder, while Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the France international, who is out of contract next June.

PSG have also made him several contract offers in order to keep him in the French capital but appear resigned to losing him in a cut-price January deal.

However, according to Sport, the Parisians are determined not to allow Rabiot to join Barcelona, either on a free transfer or in January.

The Spanish outlet claim that PSG are resigned to losing the midfielder for just €10m in January, with Spurs and Juventus taking a keen interest.

There is also apparently a slim possibility of him signing a new deal with the club, however it remains a very minute chance.