Tottenham, Juventus join Arsenal in chase to sign tremendous Valencia breakthrough star

Tottenham and Italian giants Juventus have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign a highly-rated young Valencia defensive star.

The north London duo are consistently on the lookout for promising young talent from across Europe and have seemingly turned to Spain’s LaLiga for their latest target.

Yarek Gasiorowski, 18, is beginning to make a name for himself in the Valencia senior squad after graduating from their youth academy, making eight first-team appearances in the current campaign.

The 6ft 3in defender came through Los Che’s system as a centre-back but has been deployed as a left-back more often than not over the past several weeks.

After making his senior debut against Mallorca in August, Gasiorowski earned his first two starts in back-to-back losses against Girona and Getafe.

The talented teenager has also impressed in both boxes at international level, netting six goals in 17 appearances for Spain’s Under-19s, including an incredible hat-trick in a European Championship qualifier with Moldova last month.

Gasiorowski currently remains under contract with Valencia until 2025 with the option of a further two years. However, his performances both domestically and on the international stage have seen interest in his services spike.

Just last month, it was claimed that Arsenal were plotting a swoop for the defender, but now a fresh report states that Tottenham and Juve are planning swoops of their own.

It’s common knowledge that Ange Postecoglou wants to sign at least one new central defender in January, having already recruited Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips over the summer.

Todibo, Dragusin deals already discussed

Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo and Genoa’s Radu Dragusin have both reportedly been in discussions over a switch to north London, while Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini also remains a target for the new year.

Postecoglou has been hit badly by injuries and suspensions to his defensive line this season and is well aware that he needs to strengthen his options in that department going forward.

Veteran Eric Dier is also expected to be offloaded in January if the right offer comes in, with the former England international out of contract in the summer of 2024.

Gasiorowski’s potential would give Tottenham another option behind Cristian Romero and Van de Ven, although the more experienced Todibo remains the frontrunner for a switch to Spurs.

Postecoglou’s men will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at Brighton last time out when they host in-form Bournemouth in north London on Sunday.

