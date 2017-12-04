Spurs identify £30m France midfielder as Dembele replacement

Tottenham are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in the January transfer window.

The French midfielder has recaptured his best form this season since joining Valencia on a season-long loan deal and has played a key role for the club as they have emerged as Barcelona’s nearest challengers for the La Liga title.

And Sky Sports believes that Spurs see the player as a perfect long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele, whose contract is about enter its final 18 months.

It’s claimed Tottenham scouts have been keeping a close eye on the form of the 24-year-old Kondogbia – though any deal may well be tricky for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to pull off.

That’s because Valencia are believed to have secured first refusal on a permanent deal to sign Kondogbia the club’s general director Mateu Alemany claiming they “have a right to buy at the end of the season and already have an agreement with Kondogbia, should we exercise the option”.

Spurs, however, have been tracked Kondogbia since his days at Monaco and could look to try and tempt Inter with a £30million offer in the January transfer window.

