Spurs knocked back in approach for €150m Liverpool, Chelsea target

Real Madrid have knocked back an approach from Spurs for star young playmaker Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

It was claimed in February that Real are ready to consider offers for the 23-year-old in the summer, something which caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Chelsea have reportedly told Los Blancos that they want the Spain star as part of any deal for Eden Hazard or they won’t sell the Belgium playmaker.

Their Premier League rivals Liverpool were apparently alerted to reports Asensio could be available for £131million (€150m), and Manchester United have also been credited with interested.

Now, an update from Spanish outlet AS claims that Spurs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Spaniard, as Real have informed them he is not for sale at any price.

Asensio has a contract at the Bernabeu until 2023 and has ‘no desire to leave the club this summer’, despite him under-performing this season.

The 23-year-old has struggled for form this term, amassing one goal and four assists in 30 LaLiga appearances.

