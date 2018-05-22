Spurs in £50m double raid as club begin huge summer overhaul

Tottenham have launched what is expected to be a busy summer by launching two £25m bids for Mauricio Pochettino transfer targets.

The Argentinian coach is expected to embark on massive overhaul at Spurs, and ahead of their return to their new White Hart Lane stadium, with a number of the club’s high-profile stars being shown the door.

The first of those exits is likely to be Toby Alderweireld, whose proposed £55million switch to Manchester United is beginning to gather pace.

The likes of Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele, Fernando Llorente and possibly even Serge Aurier – who only arrived last summer – all in contention for moves away.

But heading in the other direction are expected to be a number of new faces, with the club reportedly launching two bids totalling £50million for the first of these.

The first name on Pochettino’s hit list is expected to be Luke Shaw, the Manchester United full-back who has lost his way under Jose Mourinho and looks set to be allowed to leave. An offer of £25million is likely to persuade United to do business, with the club likely to use the cash to pursue the capture of Juventus star Alex Sandro.

The club are also believed to have made a £25million offer to Boca Juniors for Colombian midfield enforcer Wilmar Barrios.

The player is expected to star at the World Cup and Pochettino wants a deal for the 24-year-old – and close friend of Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez – wrapped up before the tournament in Russia begins next month.

Barrios is described as a no-nonsense defensive midfielder and has drawn favourable reports from Tottenham’s scouting team.

It remains to be seen if £25million will be enough to persuade Boca to do business – but Spurs could yet raise their offer in a bid to land their man.

Tottenham are also expected to try bring in a marquee signing for their move to their new stadium, with the club on Monday linked with a bargain swoop for former favourite Gareth Bale, who looks set to return to the Premier League after five years at Real Madrid.

