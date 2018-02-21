Spurs lead Chelsea, Man City for £50m Premier League winger

Tottenham are hoping it will be a case of third time lucky this summer after reportedly moving to the front of the queue to sign £50m Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Mauricio Pochettino has twice seen bids to sign the Ivory Coast winger fail, but it is hoping to finally land his man this summer with The Times claiming Spurs will launch a £50million offer to Palace when the transfer window reopens.

However, the Daily Mirror reckons Tottenham’s chances of signing Zaha won’t be plain sailing, with Chelsea also monitoring developements and pondering a move of their own as they seek a potential replacement for Eden Hazard.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Chelsea will cave in to Hazard’s wish to sign for Real Madrid, if the La Liga club match their world-record £200million valuation for the player.

The red top also believes Manchester City are keen on Zaha and have made enquiries of their own about the former Manchester United winger.

But they believe Spurs are favourites to sign the £50m star, with Pochettino looking to sign the winger as a statement buy ahead of their move to their new stadium next season.

Zaha is back onto the radar of the Premier League’s big boys after recapturing his best form since returning to Palace in February 2015 after a disappointing two years at Old Trafford.

