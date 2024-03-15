Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign much-coveted Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is also firmly on the radar of Manchester United for when the summer transfer window opens.

The Brazilian has been attracting plenty of interest from big clubs due to his outstanding form this season, with Atalanta currently sitting sixth in Serie A in the battle for Champions League football.

Reports recently emerged of United‘s interest in Ederson, having kept a close eye on the player’s development over the course of the current campaign.

However, Calciomercato now reports that Tottenham are currently ‘in the front row’ to sign the Atalanta star in what would be a body blow for the Red Devils.

The report adds that while Atalanta are keen on keeping Ederson they may opt to cash in if they receive an offer north of £30m – the kind of figure that would be an issue for either Spurs or United.

The Premier League duo are not the only clubs showing an interest, however, with Juventus and Newcastle also being tipped to make their own moves for the South American defensive midfielder.

Postecoglou ready for midfield reshuffle

It’s common knowledge that Ange Postecoglou wants to freshen up his midfield this summer, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on his way out, while Oliver Skipp could also move on after failing to convince the Spurs boss that is worthy of a regular starting spot.

Chelsea and England star Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with a switch to north London, but he is more of a box-to-box midfielder, while Ederson tends to play as a defensive shield in front of the back four.

Quite what that would mean for Yves Bissouma, if Ederson signs, is up for debate as the Mali international has blown hot and cold this season – although it must be said that when he’s been fully fit he’s mostly impressed under Postecoglou.

As for United’s interest, they are looking for long-term replacements for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, who have both been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Ederson’s all-round game is said to be well suited to the rigours of the Premier League, with the 24-year-old having shown his qualities since his move to Italy in January 2022.

He has scored six goals in 62 Serie A appearances for Atalanta and would be considered a shrewd signing if he does move to either Tottenham, United or the other two cubs mentioned.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they head to Fulham in the Premier League, while United host Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.