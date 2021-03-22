Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly not ruled out appointing Steven Gerrard as Jose Mourinho’s successor, but one key worry could scupper that plan.

Spurs boosted their hopes of a top-four finish on Sunday by beating Aston Villa 2-0 to move into sixth.

However, the gloom still surrounds the north London club following their Europa League exit.

Indeed, calls have grown from pundits and fans alike for boss Mourinho to leave. Reports in The Sun have also claimed that Spurs players feel ‘miserable’ at their current situation.

According to 90min, ‘intermediaries’ at Spurs began a loose search for Mourinho’s successor in January.

But while the manager had more sway over his future back then, the report adds that it is now likely that he will leave in the summer – unless there is a ‘sudden’ turn in form.

Levy reportedly believes that he is ‘two or three key signings’ from helping Spurs challenge for top honours.

As such, he is looking into potential candidates who could fulfil that remit and bring success back to the club.

While Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is Levy’s firm target, Rangers’ Gerrard is also on the shortlist.

However, Levy reportedly has concerns about the 40-year-old’s lack of experience. Gerrard has clinched the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season, but he remains in his first senior management role.

Levy has similar concerns around RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann. The 33-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, but has yet to test himself outside of Germany.

Rodgers top of Levy’s Spurs shortlist

As such, Northern Irishman Rodgers remains top of Levy’s agenda for now. However, prising him away from the King Power Stadium could prove a tough ask.

Chelsea enquired about his availability after sacking Frank Lampard in January. However, Rodgers would not consider a mid-season move.

Barcelona are also admirers and new president Joan Laporta is keeping a close eye on his progress.

Therefore, Leicester are pondering a £5million pay rise for Rodgers – taking his salary to £15million – but their resolve could be tested this summer.

