Spurs line up move for €150m winger to keep Kane away from Real

Tottenham Hotspur will try to land Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in the summer in a bid to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club, a report claims.

Kane has been linked with a move the other way next summer, but Spurs are hopeful that the addition of Asensio would prove their ambition to their star striker enough to keep him at the club.

According to Don Balon, any decision on Kane’s future will depend on whether or not Spurs can compete for major trophies, and bringing Asensio to North London could be the move that increases their chances of silverware.

Asensio has only scored once in 16 La Liga appearances this season, but after contributing six goals and six assists in league action last year, has emerged as one of the most promising wingers in world football. The 22-year-old has a €700m release clause and has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Recent reports suggested Spurs could let Christian Eriksen go the other way if they brought Asensio to the Premier League.