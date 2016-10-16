Spurs linked with move for £10m-rated Lukaku brother

Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Romelu Lukaku’s young brother, Jordan, with the possibility of making a £10million approach to sign him.

Lukaku joined Lazio over the summer from KV Oostende in his homeland and has already impressed since moving to Serie A.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the Belgian full-back, who went to the Euros with his country, is seen as the long-term left-back option at White Hart Lane.

England’s Danny Rose has established himself under Mauricio Pochettino but Ben Davies, 23, is his only back-up and has been tipped for a shock move to Chelsea.

Lukaku, 22, would cost around £10million but has the potential for his value to grow.

He started at Anderlecht before moving to Pro League side Oostende for the last three seasons.

Should Lukaku move to Tottenham, they’d be the second pair of Belgian brothers in the Premier League, with Christian and Jonathan Benteke both at Crystal Palace.