Spurs linked with Portugal star as possible Eriksen replacement

Tottenham are understood to be lining up a bid for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal star Adrien Silva as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen.

This is according to L’Equipe, who claim that Mauricio Pochettino is considering a £13million bid for the star, but they face competition from AC Milan according to Italian outlet Gazzetta World.

The Sun report goes on to state that Spurs must sell before they can buy, meaning players such as Nabil Bentaleb and Ryan Mason could find themselves out of the White Hart Lane door this summer.

Lazio were linked with a loan move for Bentaleb, while Bournemouth were apparently assessing a £6million move for Mason back in May.

Silva is apparently being viewed as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, after rumours surfaced last week that his agent had asked Spurs for a £150,000-per-week deal, which represents a rise of £118k-per-week on his current deal.

However, the Denmark international took to Twitter to denounce the rumours.

Not the result we wanted! But still one point and great support from the fans?

And dont believe everyting u read on the internet ??#coys — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) August 13, 2016

This was backed up by his agent Martin Schoots, who told London Evening Standard on Friday: “The only thing that I can say is that, if money were the most important thing, Christian would not have gone to Ajax in the first place.

“At the time, he was 16 and we were in contact with clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea and AC Milan. And if money were the most important thing, he wouldn’t have joined Tottenham three years ago.

“He had interest from some of the richest clubs in the world. But Tottenham was the only club he wanted to join and he is happy.

“In the eight-and-a-half years that I have worked with Chris, we never made any comments on contract negotiations and we will not make any exception on this, not even confronted by some funny internet rumours.”