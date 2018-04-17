Spurs, Liverpool ready to meet €45m exit clause for Sevilla battler

Tottenham are ready to rival any Liverpool approach to sign Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old French defender has seen his stock rise this season on the back of Sevilla’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals, with their progress eventually halted by Bayern Munich.

Langlet caught the eye of the Premier League duo after largely keeping Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku under wraps in their two round of 16 clashes and could be ready to pounce.

It’s suggested Jurgen Klopp is weighing up an approach to partner the 6ft 2in star with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s defence next season, while Mauricio Pochettino is also keen as he plots to bring in a replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who looks set to move on this summer.

But according to Diario AS, Barcelona could trump both Premier League sides by launching a bid of their own. The player has a €45million (£38.9million) exit clause in his contract and it’s suggested the La Liga giants will hold talks with the player once this weekend’s Copa del Rey final between the sides is finished.

There has been some more speculation on Tuesday over Samuel Umtiti’s future at the Nou Camp but it is not know if Lenglet is seen as a potential replacement by Barca.

Lenglet joined Sevilla in a bargain €5million deal from Nancy in January 2017, and has also been mentioned as a possible target for Real Madrid.

