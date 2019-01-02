Spurs made to worry over €250m star as Real Madrid, Barcelona wait to pounce

Spurs are beginning to sweat over the contract situation surrounding one of their key midfielders, a report claims.

Reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are ready to do battle for Christian Eriksen as they seek a long-term successor for Luka Modric.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also apparently considering a swoop for the Denmark international, who is reportedly looking for parity with some of Spurs’ top earners. It is believed that talks have begun over a new deal for Eriksen, who is currently on £70k-a-week, with the player having seen Dele Alli and Harry Kane both recently pen bumper new contracts.

Eriksen recently responded to the rumours, stating: “There are so many reports. Don’t believe them, not from what I know anyway.”

However, the latest report from the Evening Standard will not fill Spurs fans with confidence, as they claim nothing has been signed or agreed over a new deal.

The report hints that Real and Barcelona are monitoring Eriksen’s situation and will make a move when the moment is right, with the lure of both clubs difficult to resist. Mauricio Pochettino was asked for an update on the talks following Spurs’ win at Cardiff on Tuesday – a game in which Eriksen scored. “The phrase is no news is good news but, in this case, I don’t know [if that’s true],” he said. It has previously been claimed by Spanish outlet Marca that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would not accept less than €250m for the former Ajax man.

